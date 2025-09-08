Preservation Park Cities presents Distinguished Speaker Luncheon

Photo courtesy of Brent Hull

Preservation Park Cities' Distinguished Speaker Luncheon celebrates historic preservation and is designed to generate awareness of the role history and preservation play in enhancing the quality of life for everyone who lives and works in the Park Cities communities.

The speaker will be Brent Hull, an award-winning master builder and expert in historically accurate architectural millwork and moldings. For over 30 years, Hull's craftsmanship has enhanced nationally registered properties and homes across the country.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Country Club
4125 Mockingbird Ln, Dallas, TX 75205, USA
https://www.preservationparkcities.org/luncheon

TICKET INFO

$300 and up; Table Sponsorships start at $3,000.

