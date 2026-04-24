Preservation Park Cities presents Historic Home Tour and Market

At Preservation Park Cities' Historic Home Tour and Market, visitors can learn more about the neighborhoods of Highland Park and University Park. The annual event offers an exquisite look into some of the most beautiful residential architecture, interior design, and landscapes in the Park Cities.

The homes showcase different architectural styles with rich history and wonderful examples of how architecturally significant homes can be renovated to fit the needs of today.

the Historic Home Tour Market will be held at the 3801 Beverly house, featuring a curated shopping experience featuring Dallas-based vendors.