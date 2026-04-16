Prism Health North Texas presents Care on the Block

Prism Health North Texas will present Care on the Block, a neighborhood block party celebrating the organization’s 40th Anniversary. The event brings together families, vendors, and community leaders to recognize four decades of trusted care across North Texas, with guided tours, on-site testing, appointment scheduling, and opportunities to learn more about their services.

The fun, family-friendly event will feature activities for kids, music, food, and interactive engagements with local community partners to learn about the impact Prism Health North Texas has had over the past 40 years.