Prism Health North Texas presents Forty & Forward

Prism Health North Texas will present Forty & Forward, a high-energy, cocktail-style celebration, recognizing 40 years of impact. Filled with music, movement, and moments that matter, the milestone event brings together civic leaders, changemakers, partners, and advocates for accessible healthcare in an electric and meaningful evening. Visitors will enjoy bites, cocktails, and valet parking.

Attendees help power the future of healthcare in North Texas by supporting care for individuals and families who need it most, programs to prevent chronic illness and save lives, and a future where everyone, no matter where they are, can be healthy.