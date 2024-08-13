Prism Movement Theater presents Deaf Variety Show

Prism Movement Theater will present Deaf Variety Show, a performance designed specifically for the enjoyment of members of Dallas-Fort Worth deaf community. The show will highlight a variety of different performances that will be crafted with members of the Deaf community in mind.
Prism Movement Theater will present Deaf Variety Show, a performance designed specifically for the enjoyment of members of Dallas-Fort Worth deaf community. The show will highlight a variety of different performances that will be crafted with members of the Deaf community in mind.