Prism Movement Theater presents Deaf Variety Show

image courtesy of Prism Movement Theater

Prism Movement Theater will present Deaf Variety Show, a performance designed specifically for the enjoyment of members of Dallas-Fort Worth deaf community. The show will highlight a variety of different performances that will be crafted with members of the Deaf community in mind.

WHEN

WHERE

Artstillery
723 Fort Worth Ave, Dallas, TX 75208, USA
https://www.prismmovementtheater.org/deaf-variety-show

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

