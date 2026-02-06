Pub Choir: Eyes Up! Tour

Fresh from a viral audition for America’s Got Talent, Pub Choir is an entirely improvised, comedy music lesson led by Astrid Jorgensen. The show is a euphoric sensation that transforms a crowd of tipsy strangers into a legendary choir.

Every Pub Choir show turns ordinary audiences into incredible, joyful music-makers. It is the world’s easiest, funniest, and most chaotic music lesson, where every voice is welcome at this rehearsal. Audience members will help each other learn one song in three part harmony.