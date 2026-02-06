Pub Choir: Eyes Up! Tour

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Pub Choir

Fresh from a viral audition for America’s Got Talent, Pub Choir is an entirely improvised, comedy music lesson led by Astrid Jorgensen. The show is a euphoric sensation that transforms a crowd of tipsy strangers into a legendary choir.

Every Pub Choir show turns ordinary audiences into incredible, joyful music-makers. It is the world’s easiest, funniest, and most chaotic music lesson, where every voice is welcome at this rehearsal. Audience members will help each other learn one song in three part harmony.

WHEN

WHERE

Texas Theatre
231 Jefferson Blvd, Dallas, TX 75208, USA
https://thetexastheatre.com/film/pub-choir-eyes-up-tour/

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
