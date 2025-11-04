Punch Line Irving presents Andy Huggins

Photo courtesy of Andy Huggins

Comedian Andy Huggins has been performing stand-up for 45 years. He has opened for acts ranging from Ray Charles to Jeff Foxworthy. His debut special, "Early Bird Special" can be seen on Amazon Prime and "King of The One-Liners" on Don't Tell Comedy has been viewed by over 3 million people.

Punch Line Irving
310 W Las Colinas Blvd. suite 130, Irving, TX 75039, USA
https://www.punchlinedfw.com/artist/K8vZ917jjX0/andy-huggins-events

