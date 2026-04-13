Punch Line Irving presents Brandi Denise

Brandi Denise is a social worker turned standup comedian, actor, and writer. An alumnus of Chicago Second City Improv Program. Brandi‘s standup comedy is often described as honest, witty, and refreshing with huge bursts of energy.
Brandi Denise is a social worker turned standup comedian, actor, and writer. An alumnus of Chicago Second City Improv Program. Brandi‘s standup comedy is often described as honest, witty, and refreshing with huge bursts of energy.
WHEN
WHERE
Punch Line Irving
310 W Las Colinas Blvd. suite 130, Irving, TX 75039, USA