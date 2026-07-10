Punch Line Irving presents Erin Jackson

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Photo courtesy of Erin Jackson

Erin Jackson is one of the fastest-rising comedians in New York City. She's a fixture in the city’s top comedy clubs and made her Netflix debut on Season 2 of Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready. Jackson is a television writer, working on the Netflix show, The Upshaws, and has appeared on Hulu's Life and Beth, Late Night with Seth Meyers, CONAN, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, This Week at the Comedy Cellar, and Last Comic Standing. She also co-hosted three seasons of Exhale, a panel talk series that aired on the ASPiRE television network. Her comedy album, Grudgery, debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes comedy charts.

Erin Jackson is one of the fastest-rising comedians in New York City. She's a fixture in the city’s top comedy clubs and made her Netflix debut on Season 2 of Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready. Jackson is a television writer, working on the Netflix show, The Upshaws, and has appeared on Hulu's Life and Beth, Late Night with Seth Meyers, CONAN, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, This Week at the Comedy Cellar, and Last Comic Standing. She also co-hosted three seasons of Exhale, a panel talk series that aired on the ASPiRE television network. Her comedy album, Grudgery, debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes comedy charts.

WHEN

WHERE

Punch Line Irving
310 W Las Colinas Blvd. Ste 130, Irving, TX 75039, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/erin-jackson-irving-texas-08-21-2026/event/0C0064C9B5E0A5C6

TICKET INFO

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