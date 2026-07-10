Punch Line Irving presents Erin Jackson

Erin Jackson is one of the fastest-rising comedians in New York City. She's a fixture in the city’s top comedy clubs and made her Netflix debut on Season 2 of Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready. Jackson is a television writer, working on the Netflix show, The Upshaws, and has appeared on Hulu's Life and Beth, Late Night with Seth Meyers, CONAN, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, This Week at the Comedy Cellar, and Last Comic Standing. She also co-hosted three seasons of Exhale, a panel talk series that aired on the ASPiRE television network. Her comedy album, Grudgery, debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes comedy charts.