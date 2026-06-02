Punch Line Irving presents Flo Hernandez

Flo Hernandez is a stand-up comedian based in Dallas. He’s a larger-than-life personality who’s known for his razor-sharp wit, infectious humor, and stage presence. His comedy style is a mix of observational humor, storytelling, and witty one-liners.
Flo Hernandez is a stand-up comedian based in Dallas. He’s a larger-than-life personality who’s known for his razor-sharp wit, infectious humor, and stage presence. His comedy style is a mix of observational humor, storytelling, and witty one-liners.
WHEN
WHERE
Punch Line Irving
310 W Las Colinas Blvd. suite 130, Irving, TX 75039, USA