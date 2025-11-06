Punch Line Irving presents Jason Salmon

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Jason Salmon

Jason Salmon is a Texas-born, NYC-based standup who has two YouTube standup specials to his credit, Biscuits and Gravity. He's been featured in Red Dead Redemption 2, Orange is the New Black, HBO, Comedy Central, At Home with Amy Sedaris, Hulu's Wu Tang Clan Series, and 30 Rock.

Jason Salmon is a Texas-born, NYC-based standup who has two YouTube standup specials to his credit, Biscuits and Gravity. He's been featured in Red Dead Redemption 2, Orange is the New Black, HBO, Comedy Central, At Home with Amy Sedaris, Hulu's Wu Tang Clan Series, and 30 Rock.

WHEN

WHERE

Punch Line Irving
310 W Las Colinas Blvd. suite 130, Irving, TX 75039, USA
https://www.punchlineirving.com/artist/K8vZ917r0u0/jason-salmon-events

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.