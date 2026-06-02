Punch Line Irving presents LeMaire Lee

LeMaire Lee is a comedian currently based out of Austin. He is the co-host of Panties in the Mouth with friends Nate Marshall and Andy Malafarina. He also hosts The Game Show of Hilariously Bad Opinions and Feud! at The Creek and the Cave. He is known for his work on Gilly and Keeves and he is a regular guest and producer on Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast.
LeMaire Lee is a comedian currently based out of Austin. He is the co-host of Panties in the Mouth with friends Nate Marshall and Andy Malafarina. He also hosts The Game Show of Hilariously Bad Opinions and Feud! at The Creek and the Cave. He is known for his work on Gilly and Keeves and he is a regular guest and producer on Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast.
WHEN
WHERE
Punch Line Irving
310 W Las Colinas Blvd. suite 130, Irving, TX 75039, USA