Punch Line Irving presents Radel Ortiz

Radel Ortiz is a Dominican-American actor, comedian, and digital creator from New York City. His comedy has grown from viral sketches to touring, and he has garnered over 6 million followers across Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. One of the most recognizable voices in Latinx comedy, Ortiz blends sharp wit with cultural pride.
Radel Ortiz is a Dominican-American actor, comedian, and digital creator from New York City. His comedy has grown from viral sketches to touring, and he has garnered over 6 million followers across Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. One of the most recognizable voices in Latinx comedy, Ortiz blends sharp wit with cultural pride.
WHEN
WHERE
Punch Line Irving
310 W Las Colinas Blvd. suite 130, Irving, TX 75039, USA