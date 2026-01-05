Punch Line Irving presents Radel Ortiz

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Radel Ortiz

Radel Ortiz is a Dominican-American actor, comedian, and digital creator from New York City. His comedy has grown from viral sketches to touring, and he has garnered over 6 million followers across Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. One of the most recognizable voices in Latinx comedy, Ortiz blends sharp wit with cultural pride.

WHEN

WHERE

Punch Line Irving
310 W Las Colinas Blvd. suite 130, Irving, TX 75039, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/radel-ortiz-irving-texas-03-27-2026/event/0C00637316F2BEBD

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
