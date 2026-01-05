Punch Line Irving presents Rick Glassman

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Rick Glassman

Rick Glassman is an actor and comedian who's appeared in the NBC sitcom Undateable (as well as the web series spin-off The Sixth Lead), the film A Futile and Stupid Gesture, and the Amazon Prime Video comedy-drama series As We See It. Since 2019, he's hosted the podcast Take Your Shoes Off.

WHEN

WHERE

Punch Line Irving
310 W Las Colinas Blvd. suite 130, Irving, TX 75039, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/rick-glassman-irving-texas-05-07-2026/event/0C0063771A88AF33

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
