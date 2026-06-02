Punch Line Irving presents Tee Sanders

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Tee Sanders

Tee Sanders' voice resonates with people from all walks of life because she doesn’t just make people laugh - she helps them heal. Whether she’s sharing her story on panels, bringing down the house at a show, or connecting with her diverse supporters, she inspires others to believe in their own strength.

Tee Sanders' voice resonates with people from all walks of life because she doesn’t just make people laugh - she helps them heal. Whether she’s sharing her story on panels, bringing down the house at a show, or connecting with her diverse supporters, she inspires others to believe in their own strength.

WHEN

WHERE

Punch Line Irving
310 W Las Colinas Blvd. suite 130, Irving, TX 75039, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/tee-sanders-irving-texas-08-13-2026/event/0C0064B2D9C19FDB

TICKET INFO

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