Raindrop of Dallas presents Turkish Food & Art Festival

Raindrop of Dallas will present Turkish Food & Art Festival, where visitors can experience the rich flavors, traditional arts, and vibrant culture of Türkiye.

The celebration will highlight authentic Turkish cuisine, including döner, kebabs, baklava, traditional desserts, Turkish tea, and coffee. There will also be live music, cultural performances, a traditional Whirling Dervish performance, Ebru (Turkish water marbling), calligraphy, handcrafted artwork, and fun activities for children and families.