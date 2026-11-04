Raindrop of Dallas presents Turkish Food & Art Festival

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Raindrop of Dallas

Raindrop of Dallas will present Turkish Food & Art Festival, where visitors can experience the rich flavors, traditional arts, and vibrant culture of Türkiye.

The celebration will highlight authentic Turkish cuisine, including döner, kebabs, baklava, traditional desserts, Turkish tea, and coffee. There will also be live music, cultural performances, a traditional Whirling Dervish performance, Ebru (Turkish water marbling), calligraphy, handcrafted artwork, and fun activities for children and families.

Raindrop of Dallas will present Turkish Food & Art Festival, where visitors can experience the rich flavors, traditional arts, and vibrant culture of Türkiye.

The celebration will highlight authentic Turkish cuisine, including döner, kebabs, baklava, traditional desserts, Turkish tea, and coffee. There will also be live music, cultural performances, a traditional Whirling Dervish performance, Ebru (Turkish water marbling), calligraphy, handcrafted artwork, and fun activities for children and families.

WHEN

WHERE

The Raindrop of Dallas
1416 E Collins Blvd, Richardson, TX 75081, USA
https://turkishfoodandartfest.my.canva.site/turkish-food-and-art-festival-web

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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