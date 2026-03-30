Ratones Paranoicos in concert

One of Argentina’s most iconic rock & roll bands, Ratones Paranoicos, come to Irving with Edicion Mundial, one of two exclusive U.S. shows taking place at the height of soccer season in 2026. They're touring in support of their new album, Rock N’ Roll Total.
One of Argentina’s most iconic rock & roll bands, Ratones Paranoicos, come to Irving with Edicion Mundial, one of two exclusive U.S. shows taking place at the height of soccer season in 2026. They're touring in support of their new album, Rock N’ Roll Total.