Ratones Paranoicos in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Ratones Paranoicos

One of Argentina’s most iconic rock & roll bands, Ratones Paranoicos, come to Irving with Edicion Mundial, one of two exclusive U.S. shows taking place at the height of soccer season in 2026. They're touring in support of their new album, Rock N’ Roll Total.

One of Argentina’s most iconic rock & roll bands, Ratones Paranoicos, come to Irving with Edicion Mundial, one of two exclusive U.S. shows taking place at the height of soccer season in 2026. They're touring in support of their new album, Rock N’ Roll Total.

WHEN

WHERE

The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
300 W Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, TX 75039, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/ratones-paranoicos-edicion-mundial-irving-texas-06-24-2026/event/0C00647B92E06791

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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