Rebirth Brass Band has released 12 albums in their career, most recently Live at 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in 2019. In this concert, they will be joined by Revelers Hall Band.

Rebirth Brass Band has released 12 albums in their career, most recently Live at 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in 2019. In this concert, they will be joined by Revelers Hall Band.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.