Resource Center presents Toast to Life: Voyage Beneath the Sea
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Photo courtesy of Resource Center
Toast to Life: Voyage Beneath the Sea will be an immersive, underwater-themed gala that benefits Resource Center’s vital HIV services, education, and advocacy. It will feature RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Brooke Lynn Hytes. Guests can enjoy performances and entertainment, culinary creations, cocktails, and more surprises.
Toast to Life: Voyage Beneath the Sea will be an immersive, underwater-themed gala that benefits Resource Center’s vital HIV services, education, and advocacy. It will feature RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Brooke Lynn Hytes. Guests can enjoy performances and entertainment, culinary creations, cocktails, and more surprises.
WHEN
WHERE
The Empire Room
1225 N Riverfront Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://myresourcecenter.org/toasttolife/
TICKET INFO
$200
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