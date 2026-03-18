Resource Center presents Toast to Life: Voyage Beneath the Sea

Toast to Life: Voyage Beneath the Sea will be an immersive, underwater-themed gala that benefits Resource Center’s vital HIV services, education, and advocacy. It will feature RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Brooke Lynn Hytes. Guests can enjoy performances and entertainment, culinary creations, cocktails, and more surprises.

Toast to Life: Voyage Beneath the Sea will be an immersive, underwater-themed gala that benefits Resource Center’s vital HIV services, education, and advocacy. It will feature RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Brooke Lynn Hytes. Guests can enjoy performances and entertainment, culinary creations, cocktails, and more surprises.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.