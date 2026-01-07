Richardson Community Chorale presents Love Songs

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Richardson Community Chorale will present an afternoon of Love Songs. The men and women of the Richardson Community Chorale will celebrate Valentine’s Day by sharing some of our favorite songs of love.
In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Richardson Community Chorale will present an afternoon of Love Songs. The men and women of the Richardson Community Chorale will celebrate Valentine’s Day by sharing some of our favorite songs of love.
WHEN
WHERE
First Presbyterian Church of Richardson
271 Walton St, Richardson, TX 75081, USA
https://www.rcchorale.org/
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.