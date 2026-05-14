Richardson Community Chorale & Richardson Community Band presents Memorial Day Tribute Concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Richardson Community Band

Richardson Community Chorale & Richardson Community Band will present a Memorial Day Tribute Concert. The concert will be a collaboration between the Richardson Community Band and the Richardson Community Chorale and will highlight classic patriotic songs.

Richardson Community Chorale & Richardson Community Band will present a Memorial Day Tribute Concert. The concert will be a collaboration between the Richardson Community Band and the Richardson Community Chorale and will highlight classic patriotic songs.

WHEN

WHERE

First United Methodist Church Richardson
503 N Central Expy, Richardson, TX 75080, USA
https://www.rcchorale.org/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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