Richardson Community Chorale & Richardson Community Band presents Memorial Day Tribute Concert

Richardson Community Chorale & Richardson Community Band will present a Memorial Day Tribute Concert. The concert will be a collaboration between the Richardson Community Band and the Richardson Community Chorale and will highlight classic patriotic songs.

Richardson Community Chorale & Richardson Community Band will present a Memorial Day Tribute Concert. The concert will be a collaboration between the Richardson Community Band and the Richardson Community Chorale and will highlight classic patriotic songs.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.