Richardson Symphony Orchestra presents "Beethoven & Beyond"

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Richardson Symphony Orchestra

"Beethoven & Beyond" will highlight Beethoven’s "Symphony No. 6," the "Pastoral," a tribute to nature and renewal. The concert will also feature the winner of the 2027 Ann & Charles Eisemann International Young Artist Competition for Piano.

"Beethoven & Beyond" will highlight Beethoven’s "Symphony No. 6," the "Pastoral," a tribute to nature and renewal. The concert will also feature the winner of the 2027 Ann & Charles Eisemann International Young Artist Competition for Piano.

WHEN

WHERE

Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts and Corporate Presentations
2351 Performance Dr, Richardson, TX 75082, USA
https://www.eisemanncenter.com/event/?i=11770

TICKET INFO

$21.50-$90.50

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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