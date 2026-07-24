Richardson Symphony Orchestra presents "Grand Canyon Country"
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Richardson Symphony Orchestra
Richardson Symphony Orchestra presents "Grand Canyon Country," featuriung Rimsky-Korsakov’s "Capriccio Espagnol," Sibelius’ "The Swan of Tuonela," Vaughan Williams’ "The Lark Ascending," Grofé’s "Grand Canyon Suite."
Richardson Symphony Orchestra presents "Grand Canyon Country," featuriung Rimsky-Korsakov’s "Capriccio Espagnol," Sibelius’ "The Swan of Tuonela," Vaughan Williams’ "The Lark Ascending," Grofé’s "Grand Canyon Suite."
WHEN
WHERE
Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts and Corporate Presentations
2351 Performance Dr, Richardson, TX 75082, USA
https://www.eisemanncenter.com/event/?i=11767
TICKET INFO
$21.50-$90.50
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