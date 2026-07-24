Richardson Symphony Orchestra presents "Holiday Classics"

Richardson Symphony Orchestra will present "Holiday Classics," featuring the Plano Civic Chorus directed by Allen Hightower. The concert combines beloved orchestral classics and the uplifting sound of voices in harmony. The concert is a musical celebration filled with cheer, nostalgia, and the spirit of the season.
Richardson Symphony Orchestra will present "Holiday Classics," featuring the Plano Civic Chorus directed by Allen Hightower. The concert combines beloved orchestral classics and the uplifting sound of voices in harmony. The concert is a musical celebration filled with cheer, nostalgia, and the spirit of the season.
WHEN
WHERE
Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts and Corporate Presentations
2351 Performance Dr, Richardson, TX 75082, USA
https://www.eisemanncenter.com/event/?i=11768
TICKET INFO
$21.50-$90.50
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.