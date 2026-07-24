Richardson Symphony Orchestra  presents Night at the Movies: John Williams

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Richardson Symphony Orchestra

Richardson Symphony Orchestra will highlight the iconic scores of John Williams, including classics like Jaws, Star Wars, and Harry Potter, Schindler’s List, and Jurassic Park. The concert will take audiences on a musical journey that spans Williams’ 70-year career.

Richardson Symphony Orchestra will highlight the iconic scores of John Williams, including classics like Jaws, Star Wars, and Harry Potter, Schindler’s List, and Jurassic Park. The concert will take audiences on a musical journey that spans Williams’ 70-year career.

WHEN

WHERE

Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts and Corporate Presentations
2351 Performance Dr, Richardson, TX 75082, USA
https://www.eisemanncenter.com/event/?i=11769

TICKET INFO

$21.50-$90.50

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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