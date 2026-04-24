Ricki Derek & The Vegas Six: A Sinatra Tribute

Ricki Derek and the Vegas Six come to Dallas for an evening toasting Frank Sinatra on the anniversary of his passing. A showman in the classic tradition, Derek channels the spirit of the Rat Pack era drawing on the influences of Sinatra, Dean Martin, Tony Bennett, Sammy Davis Jr., and more to deliver the kind of full-throttle live experience that made those legends immortal. The night carries extra meaning as it also marks the anniversary of Derek's very first performance way back in 1998. They will be joined by special guest comedian, Dean Lewis.