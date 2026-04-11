Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey presents The Greatest Show On Earth

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® will present The Greatest Show On Earth®, reimagined for a new generation, bringing a fast-paced, high-energy circus experience. The Greatest Show On Earth® is a two-hour live talent show featuring heart-pounding stunts, incredible acrobats, and immersive family moments.

Audiences will experience iconic Ringling acts reimagined in new ways, from the Double Wheel of Destiny, where performers leap and jump rope on massive moving wheels high above the ground, to breathtaking trapeze artists soaring through the air in perfectly timed, heart-racing passes. The show also features a high-speed bicycle troupe performing astonishing stunts, building moving human pyramids, and showcasing incredible balance and coordination. Powerful acrobats from Mongolia demonstrate jaw-dropping strength and high-flying agility, while a Latin dance group blends salsa-style movement with acrobatics in a vibrant, high-energy performance.

Throughout the show, moments of humor, surprise, and audience interaction keep the experience playful and engaging, while fan-favorite characters like Bailey the Robo Pup bring heart, personality, and fun for younger fans.