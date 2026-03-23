Rise Against in concert

eventdetail
Photo by Mynxii White

Rise Against comes to Dallas in support of their 2025 album, Ricochet.

Rise Against comes to Dallas in support of their 2025 album, Ricochet.

WHEN

WHERE

South Side Ballroom
1135 Botham Jean Blvd #101, Dallas, TX 75215, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/alt-1037-presents-rise-against-ricochet-dallas-texas-09-22-2026/event/0C00646996FA7085

TICKET INFO

$69 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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