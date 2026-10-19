Ritz-Carlton Las Colinas presents Holiday Tree Lighting
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Ritz-Carlton Las Colinas
The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas will welcome the holiday season with their annual Holiday Tree Lighting celebration. Guests can gather on the Pool Deck to marvel at a beautifully decorated holiday tree while enjoying festive cocktails, seasonal treats, and live carolers. There will also be a holiday ornament pop-up shop.
The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas will welcome the holiday season with their annual Holiday Tree Lighting celebration. Guests can gather on the Pool Deck to marvel at a beautifully decorated holiday tree while enjoying festive cocktails, seasonal treats, and live carolers. There will also be a holiday ornament pop-up shop.
WHEN
WHERE
The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas
2121 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
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