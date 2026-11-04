Ro2 Art Gallery presents Ed Beardsley: "Media Expressions - Collages" opening reception

Ro2 Art Gallery will present "Media Expressions: Collages," an exhibition of work by Ed Beardsley that transforms the carefully constructed imagery of fashion, interior design, and luxury publications into unexpected compositions of figures, architecture, and abstraction. Through cutting, juxtaposition, and reconstruction, Beardsley liberates these images from their original purposes, creating a visual world in which familiar objects assume unfamiliar identities and the conventions of taste become material for invention.

Beardsley’s collages retain the elegance and visual appeal of their source material while introducing humor, ambiguity, and a playful disregard for the intentions of the original images. The work reflects a sustained interest in the visual language of material culture. Magazines devoted to design and luxury present carefully orchestrated versions of how people might live, what they might desire, and how they might define themselves. Beardsley approaches this imagery with an intimate understanding of its aesthetic conventions, but without any obligation to preserve them. Through collage, he discovers relationships between images that were never intended to coexist, transforming commercial photography into compositions governed by his own imagination.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through November 28.

