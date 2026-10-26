Robert Earl Keen: I Will Survive…Christmas

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Robert Earl Keen

The Robert Earl Keen Band comes to Dallas as part of their annual holiday tour, I Will Survive…Christmas. The show will feature holiday classics, disco superhits, and - of course - Keen’s deep catalog of timeless tunes. They'll be joined by special guest Drayton Farley.

The Robert Earl Keen Band comes to Dallas as part of their annual holiday tour, I Will Survive…Christmas. The show will feature holiday classics, disco superhits, and - of course - Keen’s deep catalog of timeless tunes. They'll be joined by special guest Drayton Farley.

WHEN

WHERE

House of Blues
2200 N Lamar St, Dallas, TX 75202, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/robert-earl-keen-dallas-texas-12-18-2026/event/0C00653EC7BCBBB5

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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