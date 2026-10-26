Robert Earl Keen: I Will Survive…Christmas

The Robert Earl Keen Band comes to Dallas as part of their annual holiday tour, I Will Survive…Christmas. The show will feature holiday classics, disco superhits, and - of course - Keen’s deep catalog of timeless tunes. They'll be joined by special guest Drayton Farley.
The Robert Earl Keen Band comes to Dallas as part of their annual holiday tour, I Will Survive…Christmas. The show will feature holiday classics, disco superhits, and - of course - Keen’s deep catalog of timeless tunes. They'll be joined by special guest Drayton Farley.