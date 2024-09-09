Rod Wave in concert

Photo by Michael Borgers

Rod Wave comes to Dallas in support of his 2023 album, Nostalgia.

WHEN

WHERE

American Airlines Center
2500 Victory Ave, Dallas, TX 75219, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/rod-wave-last-lap-tour-dallas-texas-11-01-2024/event/0C006116D6E1413D

TICKET INFO

$79 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
