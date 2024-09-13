Role Model in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Role Model

Role Model comes to Dallas in support of his new album, Kansas Anymore.

Role Model comes to Dallas in support of his new album, Kansas Anymore.

WHEN

WHERE

House of Blues Dallas
2200 N Lamar St, Dallas, TX 75202, USA
https://concerts.livenation.com/role-model-with-special-guest-debbii-dallas-texas-02-27-2025/event/0C006123DACE282C

TICKET INFO

$55-$207

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.