Ronald McDonald House of Dallas presents Rock The House

The Ronald McDonald House of Dallas will present its annual spring event, Rock The House, bringing a speakeasy flair to one of the organization’s signature celebrations. This year’s event marks a milestone, as RMHD commemorates 45 years of delivering essential services that remove barriers, strengthen families and promote healing when children need healthcare.



Rock The House will treat guests to an entertaining evening featuring a paddle raise, auction, live surprise, casino games, and a dance floor ignited by one of Dallas-Fort Worth’s favorite bands.

Co-chaired by Melanie Chesney, Ana Essl and Heidi Vassa, the event plays a vital role in furthering RMHD’s mission to provide free, compassionate, family-centered care to hundreds of families each year.



During the event, RMHD will present the Estess-Fuller Heart of Cold Award to this year’s honorees, Nancy Nasher and David Haemisegger. The award recognizes individuals whose generosity, leadership and community impact have created a profound and lasting impact on the House and the families it serves. As owners of NorthPark Center, Nancy and David have been longtime champions of RMHD and its mission. Through their partnership, The Trains at NorthPark has grown into a beloved Dallas holiday tradition and RMHD largest annual fundraiser.

