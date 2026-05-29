Roxette in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Roxette

Roxette comes to Dallas as part of their 40th anniversary celebration of their 1986 debut album, Pearls of Passion. On this tour, they'll perform hits like “The Look,” “Listen to Your Heart,” “Joyride,” “It Must Have Been Love,” and more. The band has released 10 albums in their career, most recently Good Karma in 2016.

Roxette comes to Dallas as part of their 40th anniversary celebration of their 1986 debut album, Pearls of Passion. On this tour, they'll perform hits like “The Look,” “Listen to Your Heart,” “Joyride,” “It Must Have Been Love,” and more. The band has released 10 albums in their career, most recently Good Karma in 2016.

WHEN

WHERE

Dos Equis Pavilion
1818 1st Ave, Dallas, TX 75210, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/roxette-40th-anniversary-tour-2026-dallas-texas-09-24-2026/event/0C0064B513BB95A2

TICKET INFO

$59 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.