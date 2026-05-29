Roxette in concert

Roxette comes to Dallas as part of their 40th anniversary celebration of their 1986 debut album, Pearls of Passion. On this tour, they'll perform hits like “The Look,” “Listen to Your Heart,” “Joyride,” “It Must Have Been Love,” and more. The band has released 10 albums in their career, most recently Good Karma in 2016.
Roxette comes to Dallas as part of their 40th anniversary celebration of their 1986 debut album, Pearls of Passion. On this tour, they'll perform hits like “The Look,” “Listen to Your Heart,” “Joyride,” “It Must Have Been Love,” and more. The band has released 10 albums in their career, most recently Good Karma in 2016.