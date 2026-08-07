Rufus Wainwright in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Rufus Wainwright

Rufus Wainwright comes to Dallas in support of his 2025 album, Dream Requiem.

Rufus Wainwright comes to Dallas in support of his 2025 album, Dream Requiem.

WHEN

WHERE

Texas Theatre
231 Jefferson Blvd, Dallas, TX 75208, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/event/46373-rufus-wainwright-dallas

TICKET INFO

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