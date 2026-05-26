RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq The World

The queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race comes to Irving as part of its 10th anniversary tour. The tour reimagines the touring franchise as a live broadcast event, a primetime variety hour where the news desk meets the main stage.

The event, hosted by Anchorma’am Asia O’Hara, will feature live reports in weather, sports, entertainment, breaking news and more from favorite queens across the franchise and surprise guests from Season 19.

The tour will feature a rotating roster of Drag Race superstars, including Vanessa Vanjie, Jewels Sparkles, Morphine Love Dion, Roxxxy Andrews, Plane Jane, Jorgeous, Latrice Royal, Daya Betty, Shannel, and more.