RX Global presents DIY Con

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of RX Global

DIY Con is the ultimate immersive event for creators, makers, and hands-on enthusiasts. Designed as a high-energy, interactive festival of creativity, the convention bridges the gap between traditional craftsmanship and modern innovation. DIY CON offers a vibrant community space to share knowledge, spark inspiration, and celebrate the power of self-reliance.

DIY Con is the ultimate immersive event for creators, makers, and hands-on enthusiasts. Designed as a high-energy, interactive festival of creativity, the convention bridges the gap between traditional craftsmanship and modern innovation. DIY CON offers a vibrant community space to share knowledge, spark inspiration, and celebrate the power of self-reliance.

WHEN

WHERE

Fair Park
3809 Grand Ave, Dallas, TX 75210, USA
https://www.diycon.com/

TICKET INFO

$44-$363

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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