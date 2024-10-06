S.M. Wright Foundation presents Christmas in the Park
Photo courtesy of S.M. Wright Foundation
S.M. Wright Foundation will present the 26th annual Christmas in the Park, which aims to spread joy and hope during the holidays to those who need it most by providing brand-new toys, bed sets, coats, bicycles, as well as much-needed food, clothing, and household items to thousands of children and their families.
WHEN
WHERE
Fair Park
3809 Grand Ave, Dallas, TX 75210, USA
https://www.christmasatfairpark.com/
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
