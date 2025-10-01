S.M. Wright Foundation presents Christmas in the Park
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of S.M Wright Foundation
The S.M. Wright Foundation will present its 27th Annual Christmas in the Park. This community event brings holiday cheer to more than 25,000 children and families across North Texas, providing much-needed resources including new toys, bikes, clothing, shoes, household items, beds, furniture, and hot meals.
The S.M. Wright Foundation will present its 27th Annual Christmas in the Park. This community event brings holiday cheer to more than 25,000 children and families across North Texas, providing much-needed resources including new toys, bikes, clothing, shoes, household items, beds, furniture, and hot meals.
WHEN
WHERE
Automobile Building
1010 1st Ave, Dallas, TX 75210, USA
https://www.christmasatfairpark.com/
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.