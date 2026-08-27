S.M. Wright Foundation presents Christmas in the Park
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of S.M Wright Foundation
At S.M. Wright Foundation's 28th Annual Christmas in the Park, more than 40,000 children and family members in need will hand-pick brand new toys, coats, clothes, bicycles, and receive a warm meal, essential household items, and groceries, in addition to providing beds for young children.
At S.M. Wright Foundation's 28th Annual Christmas in the Park, more than 40,000 children and family members in need will hand-pick brand new toys, coats, clothes, bicycles, and receive a warm meal, essential household items, and groceries, in addition to providing beds for young children.
WHEN
WHERE
Automobile Building
1010 1st Ave, Dallas, TX 75210, USA
https://christmasatfairpark.com/
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
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