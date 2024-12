The Astrid Merriman Cabaret and Cabernet Fête features a lineup of local stars, some familiar and some new, singing crowd favorites and show tune hits in a talent-show-style production of back-to-back vocal sensations.

Showcasing artists from a broad range of musical styles and traditions, included in the cast are local legends such as Keron Jackson, Audra Scott, and Carolyn Lee Jones, among others. The production was brought together under the musical direction of Rebecca Cordes and her band.