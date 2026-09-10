Sammons Center for the Arts presents Sammons Cabaret: Cabaret & Cabernet Fête

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Sammons Center for the Arts

Sammons Cabaret: Cabaret & Cabernet Fête will celebrate the opening of the Sammons Cabaret season, bringing together some of North Texas' finest vocalists for a dynamic showcase of songs, stories, humor, and heart. From beloved classics to unexpected favorites, each performance captures the intimacy and artistry that define the Sammons Cabaret experience.

Sammons Cabaret: Cabaret & Cabernet Fête will celebrate the opening of the Sammons Cabaret season, bringing together some of North Texas' finest vocalists for a dynamic showcase of songs, stories, humor, and heart. From beloved classics to unexpected favorites, each performance captures the intimacy and artistry that define the Sammons Cabaret experience.

WHEN

WHERE

Sammons Center for the Arts
3630 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75219, USA
https://sammonsartcenter.org/event/sammons-cabaret-cabaret-cabernet-fete/

TICKET INFO

$45-$50
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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