Sammons Center for the Arts presents Sammons Cabaret: Cabaret & Cabernet Fête
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Photo courtesy of Sammons Center for the Arts
Sammons Cabaret: Cabaret & Cabernet Fête will celebrate the opening of the Sammons Cabaret season, bringing together some of North Texas' finest vocalists for a dynamic showcase of songs, stories, humor, and heart. From beloved classics to unexpected favorites, each performance captures the intimacy and artistry that define the Sammons Cabaret experience.
Sammons Cabaret: Cabaret & Cabernet Fête will celebrate the opening of the Sammons Cabaret season, bringing together some of North Texas' finest vocalists for a dynamic showcase of songs, stories, humor, and heart. From beloved classics to unexpected favorites, each performance captures the intimacy and artistry that define the Sammons Cabaret experience.