Sammons Center for the Arts presents Sammons Cabaret: Cabaret & Cabernet Fête
eventdetail
Image courtesy of Sammons Center for the Arts
Sammons Center for the Arts will present Sammons Cabaret featuring the much-loved Cabaret & Cabernet Fête, a showcase of standout local talent. This bi-annual tradition unites returning favorites along with new voices for an entertaining evening of showstoppers, crowd-pleasers, and unforgettable cabaret moments.
Sammons Center for the Arts will present Sammons Cabaret featuring the much-loved Cabaret & Cabernet Fête, a showcase of standout local talent. This bi-annual tradition unites returning favorites along with new voices for an entertaining evening of showstoppers, crowd-pleasers, and unforgettable cabaret moments.