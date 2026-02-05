Sammons Center for the Arts presents Sammons Cabaret: Cabaret & Cabernet Fête

Sammons Center for the Arts will present Sammons Cabaret featuring the much-loved Cabaret & Cabernet Fête, a showcase of standout local talent. This bi-annual tradition unites returning favorites along with new voices for an entertaining evening of showstoppers, crowd-pleasers, and unforgettable cabaret moments.

