Sammons Center for the Arts presents Sammons Cabaret: David Gaschen
Image courtesy of Sammons Center for the Arts
Sammons Center for the Arts will present Sammons Cabaret featuring David Gaschen. Gaschen is celebrated for his extraordinary portrayal of the Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway. Audiences can enjoy this rare chance to experience, up close, world-class vocals from a life spent on stages across the globe.
WHEN
WHERE
Sammons Center for the Arts
3630 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75219, USA
https://sammonsartcenter.org/event/david-gaschen/
TICKET INFO
$50; $45 for members.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.