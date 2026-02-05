Sammons Center for the Arts presents Sammons Cabaret: Denise Lee

Photo courtesy of Denise Lee

Sammons Center for the Arts will present Sammons Cabaret, featuring Denise Lee. A multi-talented, award-winning actress and singer, she captivates audiences with her commanding vocals and magnetic sense of humor promising a show that reaches straight to the heart.

WHEN

WHERE

Sammons Center for the Arts
3630 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75219, USA
https://sammonsartcenter.org/event/denise-lee/

TICKET INFO

$50; $45 for members.

