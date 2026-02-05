Sammons Center for the Arts presents Sammons Cabaret: Peggy Lohr
Image courtesy of Sammons Center for the Arts
Peggy Lohr brings her radiant voice and Hollywood sparkle back to the Sammons Cabaret stage. With an impressive vocal career spanning TV and film, theater, and top clubs from Dallas to Los Angeles, Lohr continues to charm audiences with her beloved storytelling and signature style.
WHEN
WHERE
Sammons Center for the Arts
3630 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75219, USA
https://sammonsartcenter.org/event/peggy-lohr/
TICKET INFO
$50; $45 for members.
