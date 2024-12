Sammons Cabaret will present Sheran Goodspeed Keyton and her one-woman show, Notes of Nostalgia. The writer, director, choreographer, and instructor has performed across the theater stages of Dallas-Fort Worth and multiple times on the big screen. With more than 35 years of experience, the storyteller shares pearls of wisdom and treasures of the past by stringing together over 60 years of music in one cabaret-style package in a way that only she can.