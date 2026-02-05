Sammons Center for the Arts presents Sammons Jazz: Remembrance

Tereska Grynia-Wight introduces a new voice to the Sammons Jazz series with her dynamic vocal range and fresh sound. Her band includes Matthew Banks on reeds, Isaiah Nygard on piano, Travis Udall on bass, and Kevin West on drums. The Ashleigh Smith Group returns with her signature blend of warmth and soul reflecting the influences she grew up with and her creative spirit. Ashleigh’s band includes her music director and bassist Nigel Rivers, Kwinton Gray on piano, Max Townsley on guitar, Adarian Roberts on drums, M. Jelani Brooks on saxophone, and background vocalist Whitney Jackson.