Samuel Lynne Galleries presents David Yarrow: "Where Shadows Fall" opening reception

Samuel Lynne Galleries will present "Where Shadows Fall," a new exhibition featuring internationally acclaimed fine-art photographer David Yarrow.

The exhibition showcases Yarrow’s latest works, offering collectors and visitors an opportunity to experience the continued evolution of one of contemporary photography’s most distinctive artistic voices. Renowned for his cinematic vision, meticulous attention to detail, and monumental compositions, Yarrow has built an internationally celebrated body of work spanning wildlife, the natural world, and carefully orchestrated narrative photography. His images transform fleeting moments into immersive visual stories, balancing technical precision with atmosphere, scale, and a compelling sense of drama.

A highlight of the opening reception will be the opportunity to meet Yarrow in person as he shares the stories, experiences, and creative vision behind his photographs. From the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the creation of individual images to the preparation and challenges involved in bringing his concepts to life, Yarrow offers a fascinating perspective on the artistry and adventure behind his work. His personal accounts bring an added dimension to the photographs, inviting viewers to connect more deeply with the stories captured within each image.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through December 23.

